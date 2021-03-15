OnePlus is launching its new range of OnePlus 9 smartphones. While that is on the cards, the brand is likely to launch a smartwatch on March 23. The company took to their official Twitter handle and shared a short video clip. The video includes comments from people asking about their new launch smartwatch.

In the tweet, the company wrote, "You asked for it. You are getting it," confirming the smartwatch’s arrival.

GSMArena in a post on its official forums reported that OnePlus said its "fresh addition to the OnePlus family is healthy, punctual and even takes care of you while you sleep."

Talking about the design, one of the design sketches shows a round dial with flouted bracelet strap. On the right side, there are two buttons that are assumed for UI navigation. On the backside, the watch’s features also include sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure, and more.

There is also reportedly a second design. It comes with a frame that extends slightly to the outer side and has a different strap design too. In addition to this, the watch also has a clip on one end of the strap.

Earlier, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau officially confirmed that the company is working on a smartwatch that will be released early this year. The brand is working closely with Google on improving the wear OS. But, whether the OnePlus watch will run on Google's platform is unclear, according to reports. The smartwatch is also believed to have a Snapdragon wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Reports also hint that the OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery. It might also be a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking, and more.

