New report: Apple's AR headset to come with 'Mac-level' power

Apple is working on the most advanced chips for its unannounced AR/VR headset.

A new report now claims that the headset will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors.



According to Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo, the headset may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services, reports The Verge.



The device is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplays from Sony.



The analyst noted that creating a virtual or mixed-reality headset is much more complicated than making products like Apple's best iPhones, such as the iPhone 13.



The upcoming headset would likely not be aimed at consumers, but instead, be geared towards developers and business customers.



He said he expects Apple's headset to lead the "next wave of user interface revolution" and change market consensus that AR/VR devices are mainly for gaming.



The upcoming Apple headset will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.



It may feature at least 15 camera modules, eye-tracking, possibly iris recognition, and could cost between $2,000 and $3,000.



The AR headset is expected to sport a sleek design so that it is lightweight and comfortable for the wearer to roam around for prolonged periods.



It is also expected that the device will sport a high-resolution display, allowing users to read small bits of text while seeing other people in front of them at the same time.



*Edited from an IANS report