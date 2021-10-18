OnePlus launches the Harry Potter Limited edition in India

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Limited Edition in the Indian market, in partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products (WBCP).



"Our partnership with Warner Bros Consumer Products is a testament to that philosophy and a result of the unprecedented positive feedback we have received on our collaborations in the past. While our associations in the past have primarily focused on our smartphone and audio products, this time around we wanted to give our fans something extraordinary with a OnePlus Watch cloaked in the wonder, whimsy, and intrigue that only the Wizarding World has," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus in a statement.



This limited edition watch comes with a vegan leather band embossed with the Hogwarts crest and is hand-polished with specially treated curved glass.



In terms of specifications, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and 326 PPI pixel density. There is also a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance.



The smartwatch aims to deliver a full-day battery with five minutes of charging and for a week with 20 minutes of charge.



In terms of health features, users can track blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate, breathing etc. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and there is more than 110+ workout modes.

*Edited from an IANS report