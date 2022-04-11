Two affordable smartwatches launched in India by homegrown brand Pebble

Pebble on Monday launched two bluetooth-calling smartwatches in India. Pebble Cosmos Pro comes with a 1.7-inch curved HD display and Pebble Leap is an all-terrain sturdy device.



Both the smartwatches come with dedicated dual sensors for SpO2 oxygen and heart rate tracking, the company said in a statement.



"With the dual launches, we have tried to give the best to our customers with different requirements," said Komal Agarwal, co-founder of Pebble.



Pebble Leap has a water-resistant dial with a silicone strap.



With a 1.3-inch HD display for outdoor usage and advanced sensors to measure health vitals, Leap is available on Amazon and the brand's website at a limited period launch price of Rs 3,999.



Equipped with an inbuilt mic, speaker and phone contact syncing, Leap can last up to 15 days in a single charge and comes in two colours, said the company.



Other important features are hydration alert, multiple sports modes, step pedometer and sleep monitor, etc.

*Edited from an IANS report