IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN & Ethos Watch Boutiques host watch-making masterclass

IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN in partnership with Ethos Watch Boutiques hosted a unique watch making masterclass in the city and connoisseurs learnt to disassemble and reassemble a simple manual IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN calibre — exclusively designed for watch making students under the careful guidance of an IWC Watchmaker, specially flown in for the masterclass.

| Published : | 08th December 2022 01:20 PM