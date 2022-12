Glimpses from the after-party of Abhishek Dutta's showcase of Indian weaves

Indian Museum and Abhishek Dutta in association with Virrayaa showcased a special collection with khadi and Bengal weaves celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence. The party at Farzi Café saw some of the most popular names from the city in attendance.

| Published : | 15th December 2022 09:21 PM