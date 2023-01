Glimpses from the premiere of Sandip Ray's Hatyapuri

The première of Sandip Ray’s Hatyapuri was a grand evening. The movie sees Indraneil Sengupta as Feluda, Abhijit Guha as Jatayu and Ayush Das as Topshe. The who’s who of the city’s glitterati were in full attendance.

| Published : | 29th December 2022 11:56 PM