Kaushik Ganguly releases trailer of his upcoming film Kaberi Antardhan

The trailer of Kaushik Ganguly's Kaberi Antardhan, helmed by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Churni Ganguly, Indraneil Sengupta, Kaushik Sen, Ambarish Bhattacharya and Purab Seal Acharya was launched recently in presence of the cast and crew.

| Published : | 29th December 2022 10:05 PM