Glimpses from the poster launch of Swadeshini Bideshini

The poster of independent filmmaker Indira Dhar Mukkherjee’s next, Swadeshini Bideshini, was unveiled recently at Lord of the Drinks in presence of Jaya Seal Ghosh, Mumtaz Sorcar, Moubani Sorcar and others.

| Published : | 14th April 2023 11:18 AM