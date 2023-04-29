Cover Story launches its new edit Summerina at Quest Mall

Cover Story launched its all-new collection Summerina at a power-packed event in its Quest Mall store, bringing in all the renowned faces and fashion influencers at the store to showcase its new collection over a fun get together. The versatile Summerina collection boasts a myriad of styles from ruffles to edgy to graceful silhouettes and much more. This latest Havana-inspired Spring 2023 assortment offers a muted colour palette of ivory, lavender, florals, black, orange and such that will surely get you excited for the hotter days ahead. And who better to host the show than our own former beauty queen and model Ushoshi Sengupta.

