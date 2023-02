Glimpses from the surprise birthday bash of Supratim Akaash Paul

The surprise birthday bash for celebrity clinical cosmetologist and dermatologist Supratim Akaash Paul, hosted by wife Indrani Paul at Fairfield by Marriott, was a rager evening. The theme of the party was Dandies and Darlings Rule the World and the glitterati present at the party enjoyed and danced till late into the night.

| Published : | 12th January 2023 08:54 PM