Glimpses from the trailer and poster launch of Anjan Dutt's Revolver Rohoshyo

Based on Danny Detective INC, a book by Anjan Dutt, Revolver Rohoshyo, an upcoming detective thriller helmed by Suprobhat, Anjan and others, directed by Anjan himself, recently had its trailer and poster launch at Lord of the Drinks. The event was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

| Published : | 12th January 2023 08:00 PM