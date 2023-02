In pics: Usha Uthup launches two songs

The New Year started with a music launch, with Asha Audio’s Africa Africa and Dada, We Love You, both sung by Usha Uthup. The latter is a tribute to cricketer Sourav Ganguly, who was the chief guest at the event. The Bengal Peerless Calendar for 2023 was also launched at the occasion.

| Published : | 12th January 2023 08:19 PM