In pics: Trailer launch of Bengali webs series Olokkhis in Goa

An upcoming web series on Klikk OTT platform, Olokkhis in Goa, helmed by Priyanka Mondal, Priyanka Bhattacharjee, Averi Singho Ray and Anuradha Mukherjee, had its trailer launch recently, in presence of the cast and crew.

| Published : | 19th January 2023 11:10 PM