Indulge offers a glimpse into the newly launched The Bengal Paddle

Considered as India’s last surviving paddle steamer, the vessel was originally commissioned by The East India Company to sail in the Bengal deltaic region. Restored and relaunched in November last year, the paddles and vintage machinery of the boat is back in its old glory, put up in display cases for history enthusiasts. The Riverine Museum in addition is one of the main attractions of the steamer paddle boat, located in its erstwhile boiler room

31st January 2023 04:13 PM
birds eye view
The Bengal Paddle- Bird's Eye View
up deck
Upper Deck- Front View
rabindrasetu
View of the Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) from the Upper Deck
nightmid
Middle Deck at night
staircase paddle
One of the decks of The Bengal Paddle with a grand staircase
outdoorpaddle
Outdoor seating arrangement on The Bengal Paddle
indoor upper deck
The indoor seating arrangement of The Upper Deck
nightinupper
Indoor seating arrangement in The Upper Deck at night
Indoorupdeck
Indoor view of Upper Deck
