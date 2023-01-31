Indulge offers a glimpse into the newly launched The Bengal Paddle

Considered as India’s last surviving paddle steamer, the vessel was originally commissioned by The East India Company to sail in the Bengal deltaic region. Restored and relaunched in November last year, the paddles and vintage machinery of the boat is back in its old glory, put up in display cases for history enthusiasts. The Riverine Museum in addition is one of the main attractions of the steamer paddle boat, located in its erstwhile boiler room

