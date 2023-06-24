Chef Damu's food festival at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels was launched with plenty of pomp and celebration

Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels & Resorts recently collaborated with the celebrated Chef Damu for a 15-day culinary fest, 'Thalaivan Virunthu'. Ongoing till July 9 at the Bazaar, this event showcases the genius of Guinness Record Holder Chef Damu, promising an adventure for the palate that celebrates the soul of South Indian cuisine. This festival of flavours provides an unrivalled opportunity to explore Chef Damu's eclectic culinary repertoire, all enjoyed within the setting of a lavish dinner buffet. Some of the must-try dishes include, Damu Style Meen Kuzhambu, Chicken Chinthamani, Athangudi Kari Chops, Maa Inji Parupu Urundai Kuzhambu, Kalan Karu Milagu Varuval, Vethalai Rasam, Karumbu Charu Payasam and more. A standout feature of the festival is the Chef's Theatre. This interactive extravaganza provides guests the unique privilege to witness Chef Damu's magic live, in person. The pre-launch celebration was attended by plenty of popular faces from around the city.

| Published : | 24th June 2023 01:25 PM