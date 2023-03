Bhagyashree graces the ramp as a showstopper for Vandana N Gupta and Pankaj Kumar

Designers Vandana N Gupta and Pankaj Kumar recently unveiled their wedding and summer collection at Raajkutir. The evergreen Bollywood actress Bhagyashree graced the ramp as the showstopper and the fashion show was divided into four sections- Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi and Bridal.

| Published : | 30th March 2023 09:31 PM