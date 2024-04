Galleries

Glimpses from the premiere of O Abhagi

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s story Abhagi’r Swargo, the film O Abhagi by Anirban Chakraborty is helmed by Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Sayan Ghosh. It had a well-attended premiere at Priya Cinema last week. Glimpses from the event.