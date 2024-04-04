In pics: Gobardhan Ash Retrospective art exhibition

Galleries

Prinseps and Kolkata Centre for Creativity inaugurated a unique art exhibition Gobardhan Ash Retrospective 1929-1969 in the presence of curators Indrajit Chatterjee, founder of Prinseps, Princess Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, and Harsharan Bakshi. They were joined by Richa Agarwal, chairperson of KCC and renowned art curator Ina Puri. Actors Moon Moon Sen and Riya Sen were special guests at the exhibition, which displays over 100 artworks of Ash spanning four decades. Glimpses from the same.
Princess Brijeshwari
Princess Brijeshwari
Updated on
Moon Moon and Riya
Harsharan
Richa
Nirban and Indrajit
Rita
Tapati
Ina
Kolkata Centre for Creativity
Gobardhan Ash
Gobardhan Ash Retrospective art exhibition
Princess Brijeshwari

