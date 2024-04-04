Galleries

In pics: Gobardhan Ash Retrospective art exhibition

Prinseps and Kolkata Centre for Creativity inaugurated a unique art exhibition Gobardhan Ash Retrospective 1929-1969 in the presence of curators Indrajit Chatterjee, founder of Prinseps, Princess Brijeshwari Kumari Gohil, and Harsharan Bakshi. They were joined by Richa Agarwal, chairperson of KCC and renowned art curator Ina Puri. Actors Moon Moon Sen and Riya Sen were special guests at the exhibition, which displays over 100 artworks of Ash spanning four decades. Glimpses from the same.