Galleries

Vox populi

Express Dialogues, a mini conclave featuring a distinguished panel of thinkers, writers and political analysts along with senior editors of The New Indian Express, witnessed sessions with Vikram Sampath, Samhita Arni, Chandan Gowda, Sandeep Shastri and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, among others. At this edition of the Karnataka Dialogues, we also spotted eminent cultural personalities including Ricky Kej, Prasad Bidapa, Sharmila Mukerjee, Madhulitha Mohapatra, Suresh Jayaram, Arry Dabas and Lekha Naidu
DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar
Updated on
Madhulita Mohapatra
Madhulita Mohapatra
Lekha Naidu
Lekha Naidu
Ricky Kej
Ricky Kej
Suresh Jayaram
Suresh Jayaram
Prasad Bidapa
Prasad Bidapa
Gul Mohamed Akbar
Gul Mohamed Akbar
Vikram Sampath & Samhita Arni
Vikram Sampath & Samhita Arni
Sharmila Mukerjee & Amitava Mukerjee
Sharmila Mukerjee & Amitava Mukerjee
Sandeep Shastri
Sandeep Shastri
Chandan Gowda
Chandan Gowda
BS Murthy
BS Murthy
Ricky Kej
Prasad Bidapa
sharmila mukerjee
Vikram Sampath
Express Dialogues
DK Shivakumar
Madhulitha Mohapatra

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com