Galleries

Glimpses from Sapphire Annual Gala 2024

The Sapphire Annual Gala 2024 was a star-studded event comprising the who’s who of the city. Organised by the Sapphire Creations Dance Company at Gyan Manch, the event felicitated Piyal Bhattacharya for his contributions to Sanskrit theatre. This was followed by a performance of Kitareba version 2.0. Under the conceptualisation and artistic direction of Sudarshan Chakravorty, the performance was an amalgamation of dancers, actors, singers, and musicians which portrayed the trials and tribulations of displacement.
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
Chaiti
Chaiti
Astrid and Kiron
Astrid and Kiron
Dipannita
Dipannita
Mukul
Mukul
Piyal
Piyal
Surajit
Surajit
Ipshita
Ipshita
Raju
Raju
Paean
Paean
Anindya
Anindya
Pincle
Pincle
Sudarshan Chakraborty
Kitareba 2.0
Sapphire Annual Gala

