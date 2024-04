Galleries

Glimpses from the inauguration of KG Subramanyan's exhibition

Emami Art recently inaugurated the art exhibition titled One Hundred Years and Counting: Re-Scripting KG Subramanyan. Curated by Nancy Adajania, the exhibition displays over 200 artworks of the late artist across mediums and is an outcome of the curator’s research-based retrospection about the artist marking his centenary. The exhibition is being co-hosted by Seagull and Faculty of Fine Arts, MS University, Baroda.