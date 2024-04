Galleries

In pics: Launch of B-Caf gallery

The Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation, an art gallery and studio by art curator Reena Dewan was inaugurated last week with the exhibition ECOTONE by artist Koustabh Chakrabarty. Personalities like artist Padma Bhushan Jogen Chowdhury, director of Alliance Francaise du Bengale Nicolas Facino and several others were present at the occasion.