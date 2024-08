Snoop, 52, has become the star of the Paris Games, ascending to new heights with several memorable moments. He's carried the Olympic torch, captivated audiences as NBC's prime-time correspondent, swam with Michael Phelps, attended a US women's soccer game with Megan Rapinoe, danced with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, and cheered on Caeleb Dressel alongside the swimmer's wife and son.

Here's Snoop Dogg at the various events he attended: