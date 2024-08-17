Through the lens of tradition: Capturing the heart of Tamil Nadu's tribal life

Naveenraj Gowthaman, an independent photographer has spent nearly a decade capturing the essence of human life. His journey began with documenting landscapes, festivals, and weddings but his true passion ignited when he turned his lens towards the people.
Naveen's work is a testament to the power of storytelling through imagery. His portraits, whether of bustling city dwellers or remote tribal communities, are imbued with a profound depth of emotion.
Eventually, he traveled to distant lands, capturing the vibrant essence of festivals and diverse cultures.
However, his journey came to an unexpected halt with the onset of the COVID lockdown. Confined at home, amid the stress of isolation, he turned to books for solace. Delving into the lives of tribal communities through literature and videos sparked a deep curiosity within him. His journey was further enriched through conversations with tribal members, activists, and fellow photographers who shared his passion.
"What first captivated me was their simple lifestyle—an existence in harmony with nature, grounded in love, equality, and an incredible knowledge of traditional medicine passed down through generations. Their diet was simple yet flavorful, and they lived by the wisdom of eating only when hungry and using resources wisely," says Naveen.
He was especially inspired by their practice of growing food not just for themselves but for the animals around them. Each tribe had its own language, attire, and customs, celebrating their cultures with deep respect for nature. Music and dance were integral to their lives, with each tribe possessing its own unique instruments and traditions.
Naveenraj Gowthaman's photography of Tamil Nadu's tribal communities comes to life in a new exhibition. His upcoming exhibition in Chennai features 35 photos showcasing the lifestyles and festivals of three tribes from Tamil Nadu: namely, the Toda and Kota from the Nilgiris, and the Irula from Chengalpet.