Through the lens of tradition: Capturing the heart of Tamil Nadu's tribal life

Eventually, he traveled to distant lands, capturing the vibrant essence of festivals and diverse cultures.

However, his journey came to an unexpected halt with the onset of the COVID lockdown. Confined at home, amid the stress of isolation, he turned to books for solace. Delving into the lives of tribal communities through literature and videos sparked a deep curiosity within him. His journey was further enriched through conversations with tribal members, activists, and fellow photographers who shared his passion.

"What first captivated me was their simple lifestyle—an existence in harmony with nature, grounded in love, equality, and an incredible knowledge of traditional medicine passed down through generations. Their diet was simple yet flavorful, and they lived by the wisdom of eating only when hungry and using resources wisely," says Naveen.