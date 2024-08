Galleries

In pics: Uzma Firoz hosts the opening of this fashion brand in Kolkata

City fashionistas and patrons of boutique Paridhan graced the celebratory occasion of the store’s opening, which was hosted by Uzma Firoz, celebrated jewellery designer. It enthralled the guests with its eclectic sartorial choices blending tradition with the contemporary. Actor Sayantani Guha Thakurta graced the evening among others.