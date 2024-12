Galleries

Glimpses from FICCI Flo's floral arrangement workshop, ‘Melting Petals’

The members of FICCI Flo Kolkata recently participated in a visually delightful floral arrangement workshop. Titled Melting Petals, the event was organised by Chairperson Shradha Murarka. Artist, national floral judge and demonstrator Renu Poddar conducted the workshop, giving tips and tricks for making perfect melted wax floral arrangements for any occasion...