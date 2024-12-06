Devi Awards Bengaluru 2024: Where inspiration met glamour

The city’s who’s who turned up at ITC Gardenia last Saturday for the 29th edition of the Devi Awards that saw 12 eminent women from the city being felicitated for their achievements in their respective fields. Over 400 guests listened patiently as the took to the stage and shared their inspirational stories. The crowd cheered on as each of the 12 awards were presented and several guests were seen enthusiastically taking selfies and personally congratulating each of the winners. The event was followed by a delicious dinner that also gave the guests a chance to interact with the Devis.

We spotted Sandalwood stars Nithya Shri, Deepti Mohan, Ann Augustine, Manasa Joshi, Supriya Jambunathan and Aryan Santosh grace the occasion with their presence. We also had singers Gurupriya Atreya, Natasha Caroll, the Vixens Crew (Megha J, Bhavana V, Medha Naidu, Anushka Anand, Renee Kadakia, Ketaki Vaze and Vibha Vinod Shekar) and artist Rakhee Shenoy show up in our themed colours, dressed to perfection. Danseuses Sharmila Mukherjee, Madhulita Mohapatra, Ashwini Kaikini and Preeti Bannerjee were also seen looking resplendent in gorgeous saris. The event also saw some of the city’s most popular faces from the world of F&B, hospitality, entertainment, business, art and culture.