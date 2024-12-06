Galleries

Devi Awards Bengaluru 2024: Where inspiration met glamour

The crowd cheered on as each of the 12 awards was presented and several guests were seen enthusiastically taking selfies and personally congratulating each of the winners
(L-R) Tejasvi Surya, Nithya Shri, Ann Augustine, Aryan Santosh, Sharmila Mukherjee, Madhulita Mohapatra, Ashwini Kaikini, Ila Naidu, Manasa Joshi, and Ankita ShreeVinod Kumar T
Updated on

The city’s who’s who turned up at ITC Gardenia last Saturday for the 29th edition of the Devi Awards that saw 12 eminent women from the city being felicitated for their achievements in their respective fields. Over 400 guests listened patiently as the took to the stage and shared their inspirational stories. The crowd cheered on as each of the 12 awards were presented and several guests were seen enthusiastically taking selfies and personally congratulating each of the winners. The event was followed by a delicious dinner that also gave the guests a chance to interact with the Devis.

We spotted Sandalwood stars Nithya Shri, Deepti Mohan, Ann Augustine, Manasa Joshi, Supriya Jambunathan and Aryan Santosh grace the occasion with their presence. We also had singers Gurupriya Atreya, Natasha Caroll, the Vixens Crew (Megha J, Bhavana V, Medha Naidu, Anushka Anand, Renee Kadakia, Ketaki Vaze and Vibha Vinod Shekar) and artist Rakhee Shenoy show up in our themed colours, dressed to perfection. Danseuses Sharmila Mukherjee, Madhulita Mohapatra, Ashwini Kaikini and Preeti Bannerjee were also seen looking resplendent in gorgeous saris. The event also saw some of the city’s most popular faces from the world of F&B, hospitality, entertainment, business, art and culture.

Jayanthi Ballal
Jayanthi Ballal
Aslam Gafoor
Aslam Gafoor
Prachi Tandon
Prachi Tandon
Sheelaa M Bajaj
Sheelaa M Bajaj
Vibha Vinod Shekar
Vibha Vinod Shekar
Megha J, Bhavana V, Medha Naidu, and Anushka Anand
Megha J, Bhavana V, Medha Naidu, and Anushka Anand
Renee Kadakia and Ketaki Vaze
Renee Kadakia and Ketaki Vaze
Shalini Manglani, Dineet Dadu, Bindu Chandra & Neha Sonthalia
Shalini Manglani, Dineet Dadu, Bindu Chandra & Neha Sonthalia
Nilesh Sharma
Nilesh Sharma
Michelle Salins and Hamsitha Sai
Michelle Salins and Hamsitha Sai
Sridevi Rao
Sridevi Rao
Wanitha Ashok
Wanitha Ashok
Smita Agrawal
Smita Agrawal
Roli M & Priyanka Rajwar
Roli M & Priyanka Rajwar
BS Srinivas & BS Sukanya
BS Srinivas & BS Sukanya
Bela Babhoota & Pratibha SG
Bela Babhoota & Pratibha SG
Rubi Chakravarti
Rubi Chakravarti
Shibu Arakkal & Anjana George Chemmanur
Shibu Arakkal & Anjana George Chemmanur
Rashmi Daga
Rashmi Daga
Raunak Kundu
Raunak Kundu
Annetha Ayyavoo & Mark Sara
Annetha Ayyavoo & Mark Sara
Dr Vijaybaskaran Sundararaju & CR Manjunath
Dr Vijaybaskaran Sundararaju & CR Manjunath
B Charles & Preeti Bannerjee
B Charles & Preeti Bannerjee
Amita Shenoy & Rakhee Shenoy
Amita Shenoy & Rakhee Shenoy
Lakshmi Hande Puri
Lakshmi Hande Puri
Waseem Khan
Waseem Khan
Romi Thokchom
Romi Thokchom
Natasha Caroll & Roshini Raj
Natasha Caroll & Roshini Raj
Tanya Fontes
Tanya Fontes
Deepa Rao Acharya
Deepa Rao Acharya
Digvijay Singh
Digvijay Singh
Rekha Ghosh
Rekha Ghosh
Khushboo Nagpal
Khushboo Nagpal
Prarthna Vohra & Sunaina Bajaj
Prarthna Vohra & Sunaina Bajaj
Sabrina Dey
Sabrina Dey
Tirna Purkait & Vikrant Yadav
Tirna Purkait & Vikrant Yadav
Komal Sethia & Raj Sethia
Komal Sethia & Raj Sethia
Fazi Khan, Prabhanshu Nahar & Vinay Nagaraju
Fazi Khan, Prabhanshu Nahar & Vinay Nagaraju
Tapash Sahu & Debolina Ray
Tapash Sahu & Debolina Ray
Mano Leo, Ayush Sharma, and Sauvik Acharjee
Mano Leo, Ayush Sharma, and Sauvik Acharjee
Nithish Ayyod & Apurva Gopinath
Nithish Ayyod & Apurva Gopinath
Ramesh Rajak & Sumit Paul
Ramesh Rajak & Sumit Paul
Tahera S
Tahera S
Anuja Pandey
Anuja Pandey
Vasanth Paul
Vasanth Paul
Shazia Siddiqui
Shazia Siddiqui
Devi Awards 2024
Devi Awards Bengaluru 2024

