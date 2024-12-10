Galleries

Tanieya Khanuja unveils new concept store at The Dhan Mill, New Delhi with celebrities Nushrratt Bharucha and Tisca Chopra

Fashion designer Tanieya Khanuja celebrated the grand opening of her new concept store at The Dhan Mill, New Delhi, with Bollywood stars Nushrratt Bharucha and Tisca Chopra in attendance. Following successful launches in Defence Colony, Delhi, and Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, this new 1,200-sq-ft store offers an immersive shopping experience for fashion-forward women. The store’s design mirrors The Dhan Mill’s rustic charm, featuring unique tree-like arches symbolising growth, with a tranquil yet chic atmosphere created by a sophisticated greige palette and lush greenery. The space showcases Tanieya’s latest collection, ‘Power Play’, recently unveiled at Paris Fashion Week.