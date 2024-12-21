Galleries

A traditional send-off in New Orleans for an innovative brass band musician

Blaring trumpets and joyful voices resounded in a New Orleans neighborhood this week as about 100 people marched in honor of John “Prince” Gilbert, a key member of innovative brass bands that have become an important part of the city's music scene over the past several decades...
AP
Blaring trumpets and joyful voices resounded in a New Orleans neighborhood this week as about 100 people marched in honor of John “Prince” Gilbert, a key member of innovative brass bands that have become an important part of the city's music scene over the past several decades.

Gilbert, who died last weekend, played the saxophone for Rebirth Brass Band, which has been a favorite in New Orleans since the 1980s. The band is known for preserving and growing the brass band heritage, combining genres including funk, soul and jazz to create their own sound. He also was part of the New Birth Brass Band.

He taught, and recorded with, his son Orlando, who organized Monday evening's second line parade — so called because observers traditionally fall in behind the band and marchers to form a second parade line.

“He’s one of the innovators of New Orleans music, and he’s left an indelible mark on New Orleans culture and is and will always be a part of the history of New Orleans culture,” Orlando said of his father's career.

“My father’s playing was the bedrock of my own musicianship,” he added.

Orlando Prince, a rising jazz musician and son of John "Prince" Gilbert, plays and marches in an emotional second line parade, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. John "Prince " Gilbert was a founding member of the Rebirth Brass Band and a fixture in the New Orleans Jazz community for decades.
Orlando Prince, a rising jazz musician and son of John "Prince" Gilbert, plays and marches in an emotional second line parade, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. John "Prince " Gilbert was a founding member of the Rebirth Brass Band and a fixture in the New Orleans Jazz community for decades. Gerald Herbert
Orlando Prince, a rising jazz musician and son of John "Prince" Gilbert, plays and marches in an emotional second line parade, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Gerald Herbert
Musicians and friends form a second line parade organized by Orlando Prince, a rising jazz musician, for his father John "Prince" Gilbert, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Gerald Herbert
Musicians and friends form a second line parade organized by Orlando Prince, a rising jazz musician, for his father John "Prince" Gilbert, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Gerald Herbert
Orlando Prince, center, a rising jazz musician and son of John "Prince" Gilbert, plays and marches in an emotional second line parade, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. Gerald Herbert
Orlando Prince, a rising jazz musician and son of John "Prince" Gilbert, plays and marches in an emotional second line parade, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. John "Prince " Gilbert was a founding member of the Rebirth Brass Band and a fixture in the New Orleans Jazz community for decades. Gerald Herbert
Orlando Prince, a rising jazz musician and son of John "Prince" Gilbert, plays and marches in an emotional second line parade, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.Gerald Herbert
Musicians and friends form a second line parade organized by Orlando Prince, a rising jazz musician, for his father John "Prince" Gilbert, as a sendoff for his father who recently died, in the Treme section of New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. John "Prince " Gilbert was a founding member of the Rebirth Brass Band and a fixture in the New Orleans Jazz community for decades.Gerald Herbert
This undated family photo released by Orlando Gilbert shows Orlando with his father John "Prince" Gilbert in younger days.
