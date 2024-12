Galleries

Glimpses from the Christmas Brunch at a Kolkata lounge

Celebrating the festive season and encapsulating the joyous spirit, Kolkata's popular lounge SKAI held an extravagant Christmas Brunch for its patrons. The event saw several known faces from the social milieu of the city. The array of food ranged from the customary Turkey Roast to various desserts for the sweet tooth accompanied by mocktails and cocktails of one's choice.