Galleries

Glimpses from Mariam Zaki and Kushal Mehta's 'Desi Disco' Sangeet

Entrepreneurs Mariam Zaki and Kushal Mehta celebrated their sangeet at Roots Lounge, with the theme being, 'Desi Disco'. While the beautiful ladies were clad in blingy, colourful saris, the men looked dapper in suits and ethnic wear.