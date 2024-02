Galleries

In Pics: Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport turns 7!

The Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport recently turned seven and to celebrate the gala affair, founder-brothers, Shrayans and Rishi threw an anniversary party like no other. It was graced by the who’s who of the town and the guests were treated to a lavish 177-course vegetarian buffet drawing from seven different states of India. Some glimpses from the joyous occasion.