Indian athletes posing with officials as they model India's ceremonial and playing uniforms for the Paris Olympics in New Delhi Press Information Bureau

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (left) presenting a kit to former Indian Olympian, Mary Kom, as mannequins display India's ceremonial and playing kits for the Paris Olympics in New Delhi Press Information Bureau

British athletes Kye Whyte (left) and Jacob Peters wearing official Olympic team uniforms by Ben Sherman Ben Sherman via AP

South Korean national team members wear uniforms for the medal ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during a media day at the Korean National Training Center in Jincheon, South Korea (June 26) Kim In-cheul / Yonhap via AP

Olympic athlete in BMX racing, Kamren Larsen, models the Team USA Paris Olympics opening ceremony uniform at Ralph Lauren headquarters (June 17) Charles Sykes / AP

Team USA Paris Olympics attire is displayed at Ralph Lauren headquarters (June 17) Charles Sykes / AP

Team USA Paris Olympics attire is displayed at Ralph Lauren headquarters on Monday (June 17) Charles Sykes / AP

Designer Giorgio Armani accepts applause with Italy's Paralympic team at the end of the Emporio Armani men's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy (June 17, 2023) Italian athletes will be elegantly attired in Emporio Armani uniforms, as they have for every Olympics since 2012 AP Photo / Luca Bruno

Paralympic champion Beatrice 'Bebe' Vio (left) wears with her teammates a creation as part of the Emporio Armani men's Spring Summer 2024 collection as they hold a Italian flag, presented in Milan, Italy (June 17, 2023) AP / Luca Bruno