A second-floor balcony at the Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West, Florida (July 17)AP / David Fischer
A view of the Key West Lighthouse from the grounds of the Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West, Florida (July 17)AP / David Fischer
The swimming pool at the Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West, Florida (July 17)AP / David Fischer
The Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West, Florida (July 17)AP / David Fischer
The stairs leading to Ernest Hemingway's office at the Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West, Florida (July 17)AP / David Fischer
Ernest Hemingway's office at the Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West, Florida (July 17)AP / David Fischer
Historian Corey Malcom shows off some of Ernest Hemingway's old school papers at the Florida Keys History Center in Key West, Florida (July 15)AP / David Fischer
Historian Corey Malcom shows off an early draft of Ernest Hemingway's 1937 novel, 'To Have and Have Not', with Hemingway's handwritten notes in the margins at the Florida Keys History Center in Key West, Florida (July 15)AP / David Fischer
Curator Cori Convertito shows off Ernest Hemingway's World War I ambulance driver uniform and other belongings at Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House in Key West, Florida (July 15)AP / David Fischer
Curator Cori Convertito shows off a model of Ernest Hemingway's fishing boat, Pilar, at Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House in Key West, Florida (July 15)AP
Hemingway Look-Alike Contest hopefuls take the stage at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida (July 18)AP / David Fischer
Former Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winners prepare to judge the 2024 contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida (July 18)AP / David Fischer
Stephen Hemingway Adams, right, a great-grandson of Ernest Hemingway, speaks with 2023 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winner Gerrit Marshall at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida (July 17)AP / David Fischer
Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Florida, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. The bar was a favorite hangout of Ernest Hemingway in the 1930s and has hosted the Hemingway Days festival since 1981AP / David Fischer
A polydactyl cat at the Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West, Florida (July 17). About 60 cats with a genetic mutation for extra toes continue to live at the estate. Some of these cats are descendants of the original white six-toed cat that Ernest Hemingway was gifted from a ship's captain.AP / David Fischer