Female Olympians hit fashion runway in Paris to celebrate gender parity

US former swimmer Janet Evans (left) wears a creation by Veronique Leroy and her daughter Sydney Wilson wears a creation by Marine Serre and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28) AP / Michel Euler

New Zealand's BMX athlete Sarah Walker wears a creation by 4TheWalk and Aspics footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28) AP / Michel Euler

British former soccer player Eniola Aluko wears a creation by Keta Gutmane and Sneex footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28)

Egyptian pentathlon athlete Haydy Morsy wears a creation by Max Mara during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28) AP / Michel Euler

US beach volleyball athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings wears a creation by Veronique Leroy and Aspics footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 28) AP / Michel Euler

Former US swimmer Katie Hoff wears a creation by July Bet and Sneex Footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 28) AP / Michel Euler

Former US swimmer Missy Franklin Johnson wears a creation by 4THEWalk and Sneex footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 28) AP / Michel Euler

Venezuelan fencing athlete Alejandra Benítez Romero wears a creation by Highlight Studio, handbag by Marianna Laurent and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28) AP / Michel Euler

Qatari swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa wears a creation by 4TheWalk and CALLA Paris during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28) AP / Michel Euler

Ayenda formally known as Afghanistan youth, wear creations by 4TheWalk and Sneex footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 28) AP / Michel Euler