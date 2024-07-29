Female Olympians hit fashion runway in Paris to celebrate gender parity
It may be too early to call these Paris Olympics the Fashion Olympics. But, in the city widely considered the capital of fashion, the word “fashion” has surely been mentioned so far more by now than in any other Games
Ayenda formally known as Afghanistan youth, wear creations by 4TheWalk and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Sunday (July 28) To celebrate gender equality at the Olympics, PARITY Paris hosted a runway show in conjunction with the Coca-Cola HouseAP / Michel Euler
Former and current Olympians, some 20 of them, wound up sashaying down a makeshift runway on Sunday at a Paris restaurant, to whoops and high-fives from a supportive audience.
US former swimmer Janet Evans (left) wears a creation by Veronique Leroy and her daughter Sydney Wilson wears a creation by Marine Serre and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28)AP / Michel Euler
New Zealand's BMX athlete Sarah Walker wears a creation by 4TheWalk and Aspics footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28)AP / Michel Euler
British former soccer player Eniola Aluko wears a creation by Keta Gutmane and Sneex footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28)
Egyptian pentathlon athlete Haydy Morsy wears a creation by Max Mara during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28)AP / Michel Euler
US beach volleyball athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings wears a creation by Veronique Leroy and Aspics footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 28)AP / Michel Euler
Former US swimmer Katie Hoff wears a creation by July Bet and Sneex Footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 28)AP / Michel Euler
Former US swimmer Missy Franklin Johnson wears a creation by 4THEWalk and Sneex footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 28)AP / Michel Euler
Venezuelan fencing athlete Alejandra Benítez Romero wears a creation by Highlight Studio, handbag by Marianna Laurent and Sneex footwear, during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28)AP / Michel Euler
Qatari swimmer Nada Mohamed Wafa wears a creation by 4TheWalk and CALLA Paris during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (July 28)AP / Michel Euler
Former US volleyball athlete Danielle Scott-Arruda wears a creation by Ester Manbas and Aspics Footwear during the first gender equal Olympic Games fashion show at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris (July 28)AP / Michel Euler