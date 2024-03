Galleries

Glimpses from Catwalk District Season 1

In a gala evening last week, amateur models took to the stage at the Catwalk District Season 1 where they showcased their ramp walk and talents in front of a laudable jury. Having undergone rigorous training for two days, the participants took to the stage in front of judges like Abhisek Roy, Madhabilata Mitra and Anita Dutta. Rannvijay Singha was the guest jury for the evening. Here are some glimpses of the night.