In pics: KKR kicks off IPL season in style at Knight's Unplugged

The evening unfolded with a bang as KKR unveiled their brand-new jersey in a dazzling showcase. The bright purple hue with gold tones of the jersey were revealed to the world by Venky Mysore, KKR CEO, and Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer of Dream11, the Principal Sponsor of KKR for T20.

The new captain Shreyas Iyer

KKR’s massive fandom was represented by the team’s renowned Super Fan, Ashok Chakraborty. He was felicitated by captain Iyer, who presented Ashok with the 'Golden Ticket', which gives him a free pass to all KKR matches this season!

Adding to the excitement was the launch of KKR’s Knight Plus app, a one-stop mobile application that promises to be the ultimate destination for KKR fans. Legendary singer Usha Uthup, who features in the app's quirky campaign, designed an exclusive track for the app, which has been composed by Indraadip Dasgupta.

Usha "didi" also went on to perform some of her classics at the event, enthralling the crowds.

“I did not make Kolkata Knight Riders successful, it was KKR that made me a successful leader,” said team mentor Gautam Gambhir. “KKR meant passion, honesty, sacrifice, and selflessness. GG was joined on stage with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

A spirited act by the KKR mascot Kay added to the festive atmosphere