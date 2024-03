Galleries

Glimpses from the 7th Foundation Day of Calcutta Heritage Collective

The Calcutta Heritage Collective celebrated its seventh Foundation Day last week with a small gathering and felicitation at the restored Alipore Jail Museum. The members only event saw the crème de la crème of the city, who focus on preserving the city’s heritage. A special felicitation of Usha Uthup, the cause ambassador, guests, and member felicitations took place.