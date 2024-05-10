Galleries

Glimpses from the first edition of Express Dialogues

Kolkata experienced its first edition of Express Dialogues, organised by The New Indian Express, and it was a rousing affair.
(L to R) CPI (M) South Kolkata candidate Saira Shah Halim, veteran cardiologist and surgeon Dr Kunal Sarkar, professor of political science and political analyst Zaad Mahmood, TNIE Group Editor Santwana Bhattacharya and Deputy Editor, Indulge, Sharmistha Ghosal
The event saw the first session headlined by MP and state BJP president, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, in conversation with TNIE Group Editor Santwana Bhattacharya, as they discussed if Bengal was ready for a change.

The second session, which followed a sumptuous lunch, saw veteran cardiologist and surgeon Dr Kunal Sarkar; professor of political science and political analyst Zaad Mahmood; and Saira Shah Halim, CPI (M) South Kolkata candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in an interesting discussion on The Bengal Narrative 2024.

The event, held at Kenilworth Hotel, was joined by political enthusiasts, analysts, and other guests who thoroughly enjoyed the brainstorming session ahead of the elections. The panelists in the second session were felicitated by Siddharth Sonthalia, MD ENPL, whereas CEO of TNIE, Lakshmi Menon felicitated Dr Sukanta Majumdar. A few glimpses from the do.

CEO,TNIE, Lakshmi Menon and MP and state BJP president, Dr Sukanta Majumdar
MD ENPL Siddharth Sonthalia
Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah
Kevin Goh, Deputy Consul-General at the Australian Consulate in Kolkata
Sabiha Simi Shah
Subhajit
Aman
Abhijit
Indranil
Debjyoti
Atreya Paul, publicist
Ashoke
Syed Asaf Reza, Counsellor, Education & Sports, Deputy High Commission for Bangladesh
Nilanjan Banerjee, entrepreneur
Pankaj-Barun
Sandip Kr Roy Choudhury
Sayan Bhattacharya, education officer, Indian Museum
Spandan, Rita
Sudarshan
Urmi
Uttam
Vanita Bajoria, entrepreneur
Vishal Ghosh, researcher and political analyst
Arijit
Rajlakshmi Syam, philanthropist and designer
