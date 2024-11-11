The fall of the Berlin Wall

FILE - Berlin schoolboys proudly show off bricks of the Berlin Wall they found near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin from celebrations at the opening of the East German border to the West, Nov. 10, 1989 AP / Udo Weitz

FILE - East Berliners get helping hands from West Berliners as they climb the Berlin Wall, which divided the city since the end of World War II, near the Brandenburger Tor (Brandenburg Gate), Nov. 10, 1989 AP / Jockel Finck

FILE - East German border guards are seen through a gap in the Berlin wall after demonstrators pulled down a segment of the wall at Brandenburg Gate on Nov. 11, 1989, in Berlin AP / Lionel Cironneau

FILE - East German border policemen, right, refuse to shake hands with a Berliner who stretches out his hand over the border fence at the eastern site near Checkpoint Charlie border crossing point after the borders were opened, Nov. 10, 1989 AP / Lutz Schmidt

FILE - Young East Berliners shout for joy as they run into West Berlin through an opening in the Berlin Wall near the Brandenburg Gate, on Dec. 23, 1989 AP / Hansjoerg Krauss

People visit the former US army Checkpoint Charlie, an allied border crossing during the Cold War, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

A woman visits the former US army Checkpoint Charlie, an allied border crossing during the Cold War, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a flower laying ceremony on occasion of the 35th wall anniversary at the grounds of the Berlin Wall Memorial, Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov.9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, centre, attends a flower laying ceremony on occasion of the 35th wall anniversary at the grounds of the Berlin Wall Memorial, Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov.9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and Berlin mayor Kai Werner attend a church service in the Chapel of Reconciliation on occasion of the 35th wall anniversary, Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov.9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

Fireworks light the sky during the as musicians play on stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

To mark the fall of the Berlin Wall 35 years ago in Germany's capital, a four-kilometer-long installation runs along the former Wall strip in Berlin, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 AP / Joerg Carstensen

Musicians play on the stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

Musicians play on the stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

A projection lights the sky above the Brandenburg Gate as musicians play on the stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

A couple exchange a kiss in front of the painting of former Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev and former East German leader Erich Honecker kissing, by artist Dmitri Vrubel, at the so called East Side Gallery, remains of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

People attend a flower laying ceremony on occasion of the 35th wall anniversary at the grounds of the Berlin Wall Memorial, Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov.9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi

People attend a flower laying ceremony on occasion of the 35th wall anniversary at the grounds of the Berlin Wall Memorial, Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Nov.9, 2024 AP / Ebrahim Noroozi