Glimpses from the trailer launch of ‘Mon Potongo’

National award-winning directors Sarmistha Maiti and Rajdeep Paul had the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Mon Potongo (Mind Flies) through a unique event on Lenin Sarani, joined by the footpath dwellers of the area. The film, which has already travelled a few national and international film festivals, is all set to release on December 13