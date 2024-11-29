Galleries

Poonam Soni celebrates birthday in style, teases bold new jewellery collection for 2025

Jewellery designer Poonam Soni recently revived her exclusive birthday gala after several years, marking a new personal and creative chapter. The intimate gathering was not only a heartfelt celebration with close friends but also a sneak peek into her upcoming jewellery collection for 2025, which promises a bold shift from her signature designs. The star-studded event saw the who’s who of Mumbai’s social circle, including former law minister Ashwani Kumar, Ramesh and Kiran Sippy, Penaz Masani, and many more. The night was filled with music, photo ops with quirky props, and a bespoke menu curated by Chef Rohin Thankappan, featuring Poonam's favourite desserts like cheesecake and chocolate bomb.