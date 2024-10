Galleries

Glimpses from the experiential store launch of Makaibari Bungalow

Check out the latest experiential store Makaibari Bungalow which brings the holistic feel of being in a Darjeeling bungalow inside the luxury hotel Taj Bengal. The place is replete with crafted organic teas from Luxmi and Makaibari along with carpets from Obeetee and other home décor items. The concept store was inaugurated by Rudra Chatterjee in the presence of who’s who of the city