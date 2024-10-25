WIF Honors felicitates Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington, Annette Bening, others

Jane Fonda, right, hands the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award to Annette Bening during the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA AP / Chris Pizzello

Actor Joey King, recipient of the Max Mara Face of the Future award, speaks from the stage during the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA AP / Chris Pizzello

Actor Kate Winslet, left, and director Ellen Kuras, recipients of the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film, speak onstage during the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA AP / Chris Pizzello

Kerry Washington addresses the audience after accepting the Entrepreneur in Entertainment award during the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA AP / Chris Pizzello

Lake Bell arrives at the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA AP / Chris Pizzello

Marion Cotillard arrives at the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA AP / Chris Pizzello

Marion Cotillard, left, presents actor Kate Winslet, centre, and director Ellen Kuras with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film during the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA AP / Chris Pizzello

Michelle Buteau arrives at the Women in Film Honors on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA AP / Chris Pizzello