Celebrity star power at the US Presidential Elections

Musical artist Beyonce, right, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, embrace on stage during a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Houston AP / Annie Mulligan

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown, left, and, Le'Veon Bell, at a campaign rally, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, PA AP / Matt Rourke

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens as Stevie Wonder performs "Redemption Song" during a church service and early vote event at Divine Faith Ministries International, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Jonesboro, GA AP / Jacquelyn Martin

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to Lee Greenwood sing at a faith event at the Concord Convention Center, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Concord, NC Evan Vucci

Musician Willie Nelson performing ahead of event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 AP / Susan Walsh

Kid Rock performs during the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee AP / Carolyn Kaster

Maggie Rogers performs at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Burns Park Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Ann Arbor, MI AP / Carlos Osorio

Hulk Hogan waves an American flag at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York AP / Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Dr. Phil speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York AP / Alex Brandon

Jason Aldean speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a Turning Point Action campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, GA AP / Alex Brandon