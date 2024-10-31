Celebrity star power at the US Presidential Elections

Musical artist Beyonce, right, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, embrace on stage during a campaign rally Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in HoustonAP / Annie Mulligan
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to former Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown, left, and, Le'Veon Bell, at a campaign rally, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, PAAP / Matt Rourke
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris listens as Stevie Wonder performs "Redemption Song" during a church service and early vote event at Divine Faith Ministries International, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Jonesboro, GAAP / Jacquelyn Martin
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens to Lee Greenwood sing at a faith event at the Concord Convention Center, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Concord, NCEvan Vucci
Musician Willie Nelson performing ahead of event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024AP / Susan Walsh
Kid Rock performs during the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum, July 18, 2024, in MilwaukeeAP / Carolyn Kaster
Maggie Rogers performs at a campaign event for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Burns Park Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Ann Arbor, MIAP / Carlos Osorio
Hulk Hogan waves an American flag at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New YorkAP / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Dr. Phil speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New YorkAP / Alex Brandon
Jason Aldean speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a Turning Point Action campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, GAAP / Alex Brandon
Tony Hinchcliffe arrives to speak before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New YorkAP / Evan Vucci