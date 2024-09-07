Galleries

Glimpses from the inaugural day of 'Dekh Rahe Hai Nayan' at KCC

A three-day festival, Dekh Rahe Hain Nayan, was held at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary playwright and poet Habib Tanvir. The festival which saw the legend’s extraordinary contributions to Indian theatre, literature and art through exhibitions, masterclasses, panel discussions, film screenings, and more had notable luminaries like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Sudhir Mishra joining the event