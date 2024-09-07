Galleries

Glimpses from the inaugural day of 'Dekh Rahe Hai Nayan' at KCC

A three-day festival, Dekh Rahe Hain Nayan, was held at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary playwright and poet Habib Tanvir. The festival which saw the legend’s extraordinary contributions to Indian theatre, literature and art through exhibitions, masterclasses, panel discussions, film screenings, and more had notable luminaries like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Sudhir Mishra joining the event
In Frame: Naseeruddin Shah
In Frame: Naseeruddin ShahSourav Banerjee
Glimpses from the same.

Ratna Pathak Shah
Ratna Pathak Shah
Sudhir Mishra
Sudhir Mishra
MK Raina
MK Raina
Raghubir Yadav
Raghubir Yadav
Richa
Richa
Suman Mukhopadhyay
Suman Mukhopadhyay
Kaushik Sen
Kaushik Sen
Anjum
Anjum
Badshah Moitra
Badshah Moitra
Surajit
Surajit
Subhadeep
Subhadeep
Kolkata Centre for Creativity
Dekh Rahe Hain Nayan

