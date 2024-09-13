Galleries

In pics: Preview of CIMA Art in Life with Ladies Study Group

CIMA Gallery’s Art in Life exhibition is held every year before the Pujas. Curated by Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA Gallery, and Pratiti Basu Sarkar, chief administrator of CIMA Gallery, the exhibition showcases some of the best works of award-winning master weavers, artisans, artists, and sculptors across the country and there’s something for everyone within their budget. Indulge was present at the preview held for the Ladies Study Group