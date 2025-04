Galleries

In Pics: The Bengal honours Padma Shri awardees

This year, renowned dancer-actress Mamata Shankar, musical maestro Pandit Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, musician Gokul Chandra Das and industry icon Sajjan Bhajanka have been awarded the Padma Shri, and was recently honoured by The Bengal organisation, in presence of its chairman HM Bangur, president Jogen Chowdhury and Shirshendu Mukherjee. Here are a few glimpses from the same