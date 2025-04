Galleries

In Pics: Keir Williams shakes up this Kolkata rooftop brewery with starry bar takeover

The city's newest and one of the most popular night joints, Cal-on at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, recently hosted a bar takeover by Keir Williams. The party was graced by several known faces from the city's social circle and the evening was spent joyfully over unlimited circulation of delectable pizzas and sushis along with curated cocktails.